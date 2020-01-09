Cardi B's Confession On Her Past As An 'exotic' Dancer: 'I Felt Pretty, Enjoyed It'

Cardi B is just three years old in the music industry and already enjoys a huge fan base, as the singer-cum-rapper has many successful chartbusters under her name. Famous for her songs like Bodak Yellow and Finesse, Cardi B is one of the few American rappers who have paved the way for female rappers in mainstream music.

However, before reaching celebrity status, Cardi B had her own share of thorns and had to struggle to make ends meet. In the recent past, Cardi B spoke about her past life on The Ellen Show and revealed that she was a stripper before pursuing a career as a professional singer. Here are the details.

Cardi B shares her dark past on The Ellen Show

One of the episodes of The Ellen Show witnessed Cardi B speaking about how she robbed men while she served as a stripper in one of Manhattan’s famous strip club. Speaking about her experience as a stripper, Cardi B revealed that the women of the club taught her to become more powerful and mature. The 27-year-old singer added that her biggest ambition in life was money, as her colleagues constantly reminded her of the same.

On being asked about the reason to choose the profession, Cardi B remarked that music did not pay her bills and had financial responsibilities on her head. The singer remarked that being a stripper made her feel pretty. In the recent past, Cardi B gave another interview in which the singer remarked that with time, people’s attitudes towards her have changed. Adding to the same, Cardi B revealed that she was glad to have gone through that phase in her life.

Cardi B's journey to success

Cardi B is known to be extremely outspoken as can be seen in her interviews, has taken the music industry by storm with her debut hit single Bodak Yellow, earning her Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Cardi B first gained popularity as a social media influencer on Instagram a few years ago.

