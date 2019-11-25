Victoria Beckham's 'Leg Kicks And All Things' On The Ellen Show

Last Tuesday, on November 19, Victoria Beckham launched her first skincare product from her beauty brand. Victoria also made an appearance on The Ellen Show to launch her brand. On the show, her new moisturiser was the main topic of the conversation. Host Ellen DeGeneres spoke to Victoria about a whole lot of things. Some of these things also included why Victoria decided not to be part of the Spice Girls' reunion tour.

On The Ellen Show, former Spice girl stunned the audience as she walked in wearing a winter-white suit. The audience fell in love with the boyfriend fit of the ensemble that Victoria was seen sporting. Victoria Beckham was seen demonstrating her signature leg pose to Ellen and the audience as she joined Ellen on her chat show. She wanted to showcase her incredible flexibility and Ellen tried to match her level.

Here is the post that Ellen shared on Instagram:

45-year-old Victoria Beckham also took a part in one of Ellen's most popular games. In this game, the host asked her some Burning Questions, including the "Strangest thing she is afraid of". Ellen also asked Victoria about "the fashion trend she does not understand" and "her first celebrity crush".

Victoria and David Beckham are parents to four children, Brooklyn who is 20 years old, Romeo who is 17 years old, Cruz is 14, and Harper is 8 years old and the youngest of the four. She also shared her thoughts about her eldest son Brooklyn being names Sexiest 20-year-old in a popular magazine's sexiest man alive issue. Victoria also talked about her son Romeo, who asked her to dance to a song from the Spice Girls in order to gain more followers on Instagram.

Recently, Victoria also appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. On the show, she gave the host some advice regarding his moisturising routine. She also revealed that she will be sending out her products to the rest of the Spice Girls once there is enough stock.

