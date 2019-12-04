Cardi B Defends Her Husband Offset After His Account Gets Hacked

American rapper Cardi B defended her husband Offset after his Instagram account got hacked earlier today. The “Red Room” rapper was accused of sending a flirty message to Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade. Cardi B uploaded a video in her Instagram stories where she sat beside Offset and clarified that his Instagram account has been hacked. The video also showed the email from Instagram confirming that the account has been hacked and has been temporarily blocked.

“Babe, I know you have done some dumbs—, everybody knows he’s done some dumbs—, but c’mon, n—s ain’t dumb, n—s ain’t crazy,” she said hinting at the previous rumours of her husband’s infidelity.“We’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good,” Cardi went on. “That’s why I ain’t getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys,” she added. The caption of the video read, “We look crazy …dododon't mind us y’all we both sick and just woke up …anyways we not going to entertain bulls—.”The video came shortly after Offset who has a 16-month-old daughter with Cardi was accused of flirting with rapper Tekashi’s girlfriend Jade.

Known as Jade, Tekashi’s girlfriend took to Instagram to accuse the married father of four of sliding in her DMs, going so far as to tag his wife within her caption. The video which she added as an Instagram story shows Jade opening her direct messages and finding one from what appears to be Offset’s official account. The message read “Miss u fr (for real)” and was sent at 1:36am.

In December last year, Cardi announced that she had split with Offset following rumours of his infidelity. A week later, Offset posted a video offering apology in which he wrote, "It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, f— and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there’s a child involved and family involved.” Cardi and her husband are in good terms this year.

