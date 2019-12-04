Fat Joe’s Family Ties To Feature These Artists Alongside Cardi B & Eminem

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, popularly known as Fat Joe, garnered humongous appreciation from fans across the globe, as the singer’s 5E hit the right chords with the audience. Since then, fans of Fat Joe have been anticipating the release of his next album. Recently, Fat Joe announced a list of well-known artists who will be collaborating with him for the upcoming much-awaited music album, Family Ties.

Fat Joe’s Family Ties

Dre, Fat Joe revealed that artists like Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Eminem and Mary J. Blige will be a vital part of the much-anticipated album. Releasing on December 6, Family Ties will be presented by Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremiah. Recently, Fat Joe released the 'Yes' music video in collaboration with Cardi B and Anuel AA. However, no more details have been released about the record series. Recently, Fat Joe took to his official Instagram handle to share the celebrity list of his album. With the picture shared, he shared that Family Ties is among his most anticipated releases of the year. Take a look:

While Joe has not revealed the title, which contains a verse by Eminem, the two rappers share a long history of collaboration. Joe recently announced that Eminem had tried six times to send a mixtape to the rapper before he became famous, but Joe never heard it. In an interview with a leading daily, Fat Joe remarked that Eminem is the biggest rapper in the universe.

