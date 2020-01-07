Cardi B Hits Back At Mean Comment By Twitter User On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Jimmy Kimmel Live is one of the few chat shows on American television which have managed to get the audience hooked, as the makers of the show have been introducing better segments from time to time. Be it the fun-filled games or the Mean Tweets segment, Jimmy Kimmel Live has successfully managed to entertain the audience since its inception on television. Recently, Hollywood celebrities like Lizzo, Cardi B and Billie Eilish graced the show and participated in the Celebrities Read Mean Tweets segment. While Billie Eilish and Lizzo were lauded for their comeback to the trolls, singer Cardi B had an unmissable reaction to her troll’s comment. Here are the details:

Also Read | Cardi B Gifts Half A Million Cash To Husband Offset For His Birthday

Cardi B abuses her troller

One of the recent episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live witnessed singers Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lizzo in presence, as they participated in the show’s much-popular segment, Celebrities Read Mean Tweets. While Billie Eilish and Lizzo were lauded for their awesome comebacks and jibe at the trolls, singer Cardi B had an unmissable reaction to her troll’s comment on Twitter. As seen in the clip shared by the makers on Youtube, Cardi B read the mean comment, in which a Twitter user threw shade at Cardi B's facial expression and called her loud. Reacting to the comment, Cardi B opined that she is not loud and ended her statement with an abuse. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Cardi B Fans Are Rooting For Her To Cheat On Husband Offset With Her Bodyguard; Here's Why

Also Read | Nicki Minaj Opens Up On Her Feud With Cardi B, Calls Her A 'Convincing Liar'

Cardi B's journey to fame

Cardi B, who is known for her unapologetic personality and outspokenness, has taken the music industry by storm with her hit single Bodak Yellow, earning her Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Cardi B first gained popularity as a social media influencer on Instagram a few years ago. Despite her financial circumstances, she became a successful female rapper and gained fame.

Also Read | American Rapper Cardi B Hurls A Shoe At Nicki Minaj. Here's Why!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.