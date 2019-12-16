Cardi B Fans Are Rooting For Her To Cheat On Husband Offset With Her Bodyguard; Here's Why

American rapper Cardi B and her bodyguard have got her fans going gaga, to the point where they are asking her to cheat on her husband Offset with him. The 27-year-old rapper married Offset on September 20, 2019. After they got married, Cardi B gifted Offset half a million dollars in cash, which was considered to be a great gesture of love from Cardi B's side. But fans now want Cardi B to cheat on her husband Offset as he was disloyal to her. Fans want Cardi B to go out with her bodyguard, who's named Prince according to his Instagram account. He is seen in many pictures of Cardi B and was also seen in her visit to the court. The fans want them to go out together as they think that her bodyguard is a handsome man. Here is what happened.

Read Also| Cardi B Gifts Half A Million Cash To Husband Offset For His Birthday

Fans want Cardi B to cheat on Offset

Cardi B needs to do the right thing and cheat on Offset with her bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/jStVPYCgRT — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) December 12, 2019

In this tweet, one of Cardi B’s fans took some pictures of her bodyguard and said that “Cardi B needs to do the right thing and cheat on Offset with her bodyguard.” After this, the idea took the internet took by storm. More than 600 people retweeted it and agreed that Cardi B should cheat on her husband. The fans are saying that her bodyguard "is too hot to handle" and is handsome enough for Offset will learn his lesson. The rapper has not responded to any of this, but it appears as if she is still loyal to her husband Offset. Below is the picture of Cardi B’s bodyguard during her court visit.

Read Also| Cardi B Defends Her Husband Offset After His Account Gets Hacked

Read Also| Cardi B Makes A Striking And Dramatic Court Entry In A Large Feather Coat

Here are a few more fans who are asking her to go out with her bodyguard:

He looks firm but tender all at the same time.she truly deserves — ..... (@senxanwe) December 12, 2019

Cardi B's bodyguard is fine as hell!😍😍 — Nonchalant (@Nonchal65833584) December 12, 2019

@iamcardib I’m I the only one who thinks CardiB’s bodyguard is a NICE and COOL DUDE? pic.twitter.com/Forn1fgMb6 — 🇳🇬 teamESKQIU 🇳🇬 (@sqofficial_) December 11, 2019

Read Also| Fat Joe’s Family Ties To Feature These Artists Alongside Cardi B & Eminem

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.