Cardi B Gifts Half A Million Cash To Husband Offset For His Birthday

American rapper Cardi B gifted her husband Offset, a total of $ $500,000 cash for his birthday. According to celebrity net worth, between October 2018 and October 2019, she earned $28 million. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share the video which has got 13.2M views.

Half a million

The IGTV video posted by Cardi B, shows the Clout rapper sitting down in a chair with friends around while she films the entire surprise. She is heard saying that her husband has got every car, every jewellery, every shoe so she was indecisive what she could gift him for his birthday. The video further shows her saying that she got him a fridge. As soon as the fridge is opened, there are bundles of cash kept inside which surprises everybody. Offset appeared to be blown away by the surprise. When asked by her husband about what he should do with the money, she said that he could use it to buy anything he likes. She also said that she wouldn't be gifting him anything for Christmas.

The gesture wasn't received well by some people who blamed her of wasting the money, one user suggested her to think about people living on the streets, who have nowhere to go. Another said that this money could have helped people in real need. Yet another user suggested that she should have given it to some charity or fundraising operation. A few days ago, she made heads turn when the Grammy winner rapper showed up wearing a larger than life coat full of feathers with a colossal train and towering black hood to her date in Queen’s Criminal Court where she is facing multiple charges stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.

