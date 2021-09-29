Cardi B Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Welcoming Second Son With Offset; See Pic

Rapper Cardi B has always stolen the limelight with her jaw-dropping red carpet looks and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week was no exception. As per People magazine, the Grammy award winner recently made her first appearance since the birth of her second child, strutting down the event in a gorgeous Thierry Mugler ruby-coloured sequin gown. Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their son on September 4, an announcement of which was made on their social media handles.

The Bodak Yellow star even took to her Instagram handle to share her breathtaking look ahead of her grand entrance at the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition as a part of the Paris Fashion Week. She was also seen clad in a black corset ensemble from the designer's collection, thanking the latter for the 'historical night.'

Cardi B makes first appearance post-second child's delivery

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 28, the second time mommy uploaded her look, accentuated by statement-making feathers, deep red gloves as well as matching pink and red accessories on her neck and eyebrows. Take a look.

She also uploaded another all-black look with a retro hairstyle. Lauding the designer, she wrote," Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!".

Cardi B has had an eventful month as she welcomed her second born with rapper and husband Offset. The duo is also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Apart from sharing children with Cardi B, Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from his previous relationships.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram recently, Cardi B uploaded a heartwarming photo along with her baby boy and Offset, sitting on a hospital bed. Covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket, the rapper also donned an animal-print bandana. The duo can be seen adoring their baby, who is wrapped in a cosy blue warmer. For the caption, Cardi B wrote, "9/4/21🦕💙🧸". Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 and got married that same year.

