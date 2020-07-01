Carl Reiner Passes Away At 98; NYC Governer Andrew Cuomo Extends Condolences

In a shocking state of events, actor Carl Reiner, aged 98, breathed his last due to natural causes, as confirmed by the actor’s assistant, Judy Nagy. Judy confirmed that Reiner passed away on Monday on June 29, 2020 in Beverly Hills home in California. Carl Reiner’s elder son Rob Reiner took to his Twitter handle to mourn his father’s loss and mentioned that the actor was his ‘guiding light’. Take a look at the tweet shared:

New York City’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo remembered the legendary actor on Twitter and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Taking to his Twitter handle, Andrew Cuomo mentioned that Carl Reiner made several TV comedies, which endures till date. Take a look at the tweet:

Also Read | Anandiben Patel To Take Oath As MP Governor On Wednesday

Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day. He made America laugh — a true gift.



New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends. https://t.co/Xmou8kabLI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Calls Chinese Stooge's Jibe Biggest 'rallying Cry For India Inc'; Hits Back

American actor Alan Alda, too, remembered Carl with a throwback picture and penned a heartfelt note on Twitter. The actor mentioned that Carl’s talent will live on for a long time, however, the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in his heart. Take a look:

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Also Read | Chinese App Ban: Amul Takes A Jibe At TikTok, WeChat In Latest Topical

Carl Reiner's work

With a career spanning over seven decades, Carl Reiner was an American comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. Famous for his work in Caesar's Hour and Your Show of Shows, Reiner bagged many awards and honours including 11 Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Carl Reiner amassed immense appreciation for his work in the 2000 Year Old Man, however, his claim to fame was It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, The Russians Are Coming and the Ocean's film series. Reiner had also authored numerous fiction books like Enter Laughing, which is an autobiographical novel about his first jobs in show business. The actor also penned a sequel for the book in the 1990s, Continue Laughing.

Also Read | Anandiben Patel To Take Oath As MP Governor On Wednesday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.