Carole Baskin From 'Tiger King' To Soon Take Part In 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29

Cat activist and star of the Tiger King documentary, Carole Baskin will soon be seen on the show Dancing With The Stars. The news was recently announced by ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday. Read ahead to know more about the Carole Baskin in Dancing With The Stars and other celebs who will be a part of it.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin will soon be seen on the famous dance reality TV show Dancing With The Stars. However, the network has not indicated with whom the star will be dancing on the show yet. DWTS 2020 is the 29th season and many famous people are soon going to be seen competing on the show. The show will be hosted by America's Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks.

Apart from Carole Baskin, here's a list of all the other celebrities who will be seen on the show as reported by Entertainment Weekly:

DWTS cast

Monica Aldama

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Vernon Davis

Anne Heche

Skai Jackson

Justina Machado

AJ McLean

Jeannie Mai

Jesse Metcalfe

Nelly

Nev Schulman and many more

Tiger King's Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin is a cat activist from Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, which she also owns and runs. Carole Baskin gained much fame for being featured on the show and for her feud with Joe Exotic. She was also accused of killing her own ex-husband Don Lewis on the show multiple times by Joe. Though the theory still remains unsupported and she has been cleared of all charges, the show extensively dove into the topic. Post the documentary's release, the topic has been talked about a lot in public and fans have made many memes on the topic and the show.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin was recently in the news for her statements made on The Pet Show podcast with Dennis Quaid. She had revealed during the interview that she was not a fan of the way Chloe Fineman mimicked her on Saturday Night Live and had even joked about slapping her for the parody.

Promo Pic Credit: Carol Baskin and DWTS' Instagram

