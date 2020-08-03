Did You Know Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, & Tiger King Have An Unexpected Connection?

Anyone who is aware of the trending Netflix series would know that the OTT platform recently showcased two web series known as Too Hot To Handle as well as Love is Blind. Both the shows have been receiving a lot of attention due to the format of the show as well as the reality TV angle of the web series. Recently the contestants Damian, Francesca, and Harry from these shows were seen hanging out together with the Netflix series Tiger King star Dillon Passage. Reportedly, they are planning some project together and they all happen to now be in the same friend circle. These pictures are proof:

All about Tiger King, Too Hot to Handle & Love is Blind Netflix series

Tiger King is a docuseries that follows the life of former Zoo owner Joe Maldonado a.k.a. Joe Exotic. The Netflix series is called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness went viral within a few days of its premiere on the streaming platform. The docuseries focuses on Joe Exotic’s life before he was imprisoned for killing tigers at his exotic animal park. Tiger King also covers infamous rivalry with animal conservationist Carole Baskin and how Exotic hired hitman Allen Glover to murder her.

Love is Blind is a reality dating show hosted by Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey. It is a 2020 reality show that can be binged watched on Netflix. Contestants have to go on dates and fall in love with one another without being allowed to see each other in person until one of them proposes.

Too Hot to Handle is another dating show with a unique concept described as “meeting and mingling in Paradise”. It features Chloe Veitch, Rhonda Paul, Haley Cureton, Madison Wyborny, Nicole O'Brien, and others. The single contestants have to stay on an island, interact, and take part in raunchy activities with one another without being allowed sexual contact of any kind to help them build deeper emotional connections.

ALSO READ| 'Tiger King' Bags 6 Emmy Nominations, Including 'Outstanding Documentary Series'

Too Hot To Handle stars clicked with Tiger King & Love is Blind cast

Jeff Duncan, who manages Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, & Dillon Passage, shared a post a few days back clicking the cross-collaboration between the three shows. Watching the glimpse of all these casts together, the audience can't help but expect a cross-collaboration between some of the stars of the show. The chances are pretty likely given the scenario that Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, who are the cast from Too Hot to Handle, were seen in a show together.

ALSO READ| 'Too Hot To Handle' To 'Love Is Blind': Identify The Cast & Ace This Reality Show Quiz

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca can be seen with the Love is Blind contestant Damian in this Instagram story that she has shared a while back. While the below pic is where Dillon Passage from Tiger King shared a post with the Too Hot to Handle star, Francesca. He also tagged their manager Jeff Duncan, as well as the Love is Blind contestant Damian Powers.

Here is the pic where Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle was seen together with Dillon Passage in LA. While the below pic shows Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farrago and Harry made their relationship official after the show. However, they soon split up after going long-distance for a while.

According to an interview with an entertainment portal, Bryce Hirschberg's representative mentioned that Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farrago, and Dillon Passage from Tiger King's manager is the same. That is how Dillon and Bryce became friends as well. Bryce was also a Too Hot To Handle contestant. So, Dillon Passage & Bryce are also seen hanging out together where Dillon surprised Bryce for his birthday.

ALSO READ| Renee Gracie Storms The Internet By Sporting Tiger King Styled Nightwear In Latest Post

Dillon Passage is actually the Tiger King starrer Joe Exotic's husband. While Harry Jowsey and his ex-girlfriend from the show Francesca Farago are contestants of Too Hot To Handle. While Damian Powers is a Love is Blind contestant. Reportedly, in the coming days, the audience can expect a kind of crossover between the three shows' contestants as they have been hanging out a lot nowadays.

ALSO READ| 'Indian Matchmaking' Cast List And Their Instagram And Twitter Handles; Check It Out

Promo Image courtesy: Jeff Duncan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.