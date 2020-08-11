'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Raises Concern Over Cardi B's WAP Music Video; Here's Why

Tiger King fame Carole Baskin has called out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s recently released music video called WAP featuring big cats. Carole raised concern on how the big cats were trained to perform and pose. Carole Baskin also made it clear that the issue at hand for her is not the proximity of exotic animals to the rappers in the music video.

Carole Baskin has problems with Cardi B's music video

Carole Baskin is an American big-cat rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, which is a non-profit animal sanctuary based near Tampa Florida. The activist wrote to Billboard and addressed the matter. She raised question on who had provided the cats to be used for filming and how were they trained in order to be filmed.

Carole Baskin reportedly wrote to Billboard that she understands that the video has been photoshopped. She further wrote that it did not look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers and probably the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen. However, the activist emphasized that in order to even get that image of a wildcat, they would have been trained.

The activist pointed out that when they were made to pose in front of a green screen, it is unnatural for them. Reportedly, Carole Baskin further wrote that it does not happen in the wild or in sanctuaries like her own which are huge. This implies that the cats were dealt with the “big-cat p*mps” who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.

She further wrote that it is never good for a cat. Reportedly, Carole Baskin also pointed out that using big cats on screen feeds into the public desire to own them or buy the cats when they are in their prime. She further wrote that this makes every ignorant person want to imitate doing the same. When the big cats grow older, they are deemed as a liability when earlier they were seen as an asset. Carole Baskin wrote that it is always abusive to the cats and must be stopped.

WAP music video

Image credits: Carole Baskin Instagram and screengrab from WAP

