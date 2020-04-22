'Casino Royale': Interesting Facts And Trivia That You Need To Check Out

Casino Royale serves as the first film in the Daniel Craig James Bond era. Directed by Martin Campbell, the movie tells the story of a James Bond who has just achieved his double-o status. The movie stars Eva Green as Moneypenny and Judi Dench as M. Did you know that Daniel Craig is the first actor to play James Bond who is younger than the franchise? Read the interesting facts and trivia of Casino Royale below.

The opening parkour chase scene took six weeks to shoot.

The way Bond orders his first vodka martini in the film is taken straight from the Ian Fleming novels:

'Three measures of Gordon's; one of vodka; half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it over ice, and add a thin slice of lemon peel.’

The scene where James Bond consoles a devastated Vesper Lynd in the shower after witnessing her first death was shot in a single take.

Daniel Craig's first day of shooting was the scene where Bond infiltrates the African embassy.

This is the first James Bond movie to be based on an Ian Fleming novel since Moonraker in 1979.

Daniel Craig is the first actor to portray James Bond who is younger than the franchise.

Casino Royale is also the first film in the franchise to show James Bond as a novice in MI6.

Daniel Craig was producer Barbara Broccoli's first choice for the role of Bond after seeing his performance in Layer Cake (2004).

This is the first time that Felix Leiter returned to the James Bond franchise since Licence to Kill in 1989.

This is the first movie in forty-four years of James Bond where it rains.

This is also the first James Bond movie since Moonraker (starring Roger Moore) to use a villain from the Bond novels.

In the car crash scene, Bond's Aston Martin rolled over a total of seven times before coming to a halt. This also made a Guinness world record.



