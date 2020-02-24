'No Time To Die' Release Date Gets Postponed In India; Here's All We Know

Daniel Craig is all set to pick up the mantle of James Bond for one last time in No Time to Die. The promotions of the film are reportedly going on in full swing and it was also reported that the film will not be premiering in in China due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

The film will enjoy a worldwide release on April 8, 2020. It was reportedly due to release in India early, on March 30. However, Indian fans will be disappointed as the release date of the film has been postponed. Read here to know about the changes in the film's release date in India.

No Time to Die gets a new release date in India:

In this tweet, we can see that No Time to Die has gotten a new release date. The film was supposed to release on March 30, 2020, with the premiere of the film. But now the date has been postponed to Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The film is releasing early in India compared to the world, but fans seem disappointed as they will need to wait for four more days to watch the film. It will be releasing in four languages in India. The languages in which the film will release are English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes from previous Bond films. Rami Malek will be seen as the antagonist of the upcoming Bond film. Apart from this, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas will also be seen in the film.

The title track of the film No Time to Die was recently released by British singer Billie Eilish. She is the youngest artist to have ever written and recorded a song for a James Bond film. She is just 18 years old and has also won several Grammy awards at this year’s Grammy awards.

(Image Credits: James Bond Instagram)

