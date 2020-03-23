Daniel Craig Says He Doesn't Want To Leave His Fortune For His Children; Here's Why

Hollywood star Daniel Craig best known for playing the role of James Bond has reportedly told a news agency that he won’t be leaving his fortune for his children. The 52-year-old actor who has an estimated fortune is about USD 145 million reportedly wants to live life to the fullest and then donate his earnings to the charity. He reportedly told a leading entertainment portal that he doesn’t want to give his kids any hand-outs.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig Reveals He Wasn't Allowed To Drive For Chase Sequences In 'No Time To Die'

The James Bond actor Daniel Craig told a leading entertainment portal that his philosophy is to live a large life and to get rid of his money or give it away to charity before he passes away. He reportedly told a magazine that he doesn’t want to leave a huge sum to the next generation. He further added that he feels that inheriting a great chunk of money is unpleasant.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig Wanted To Play This Role When He Was A Child & No Its Not James Bond

Daniel Craig has a 28-year-old daughter named Ella Craig from his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and a young daughter with his current partner actor Rachel Weisz.

Rachel Weisz, 48, and Daniel Craig kept the details of their pregnancy a secret and had not revealed the gender of the baby. It has been revealed that it is a girl, however, the name of the baby is still a mystery.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig Makes Audience ROFL As He Stars In 'No Time To Die' Parody On SNL

4 Daniel Craig Bond films, 1 choice. Which is your favourite #FilmTwitter? pic.twitter.com/1tzFYto7na — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) March 19, 2020

Daniel Craig's movies

Daniel Craig has played the role of James Bond in quite a few films. He appeared as the handsome English Secret Service agent in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. His much-awaited release is the next James Bond movie- No Time to Die, and while talking about it in the show Saturday Night Live, Daniel Craig stated that the movie will be his last one. However, he added that the movie is going to be one of the best ones yet.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig Might Play James Bond Even After 'No Time To Die'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.