Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Initially Auditioned For Guardians Of The Galaxy

Black Panther was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. Chadwick Boseman has portrayed the iconic comic book character of Black Panther / King T'challa in four films till date. He appeared in a standalone film titled Black Panther which proved to be a crucial film in terms of representation of the African-American community in mainstream cinema. He later featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Though ardent fans are often seen greeting Chadwick Boseman as King T'challa, the actor has revealed that it wasn't the role he initially auditioned for in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Also read: 21 Bridges: Chadwick Boseman As An NYPD Detective Is Noteworthy

Which MCU role did Chadwick audition for?

Chadwick Boseman is currently busy promoting his next film 21 Bridges and made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon talk show. Chadwick shared he had first auditioned for the character of Drax in Guardians of The Galaxy. Drax was eventually played by Dave Bautista and became a sensation between ardent Marvel fans for his funny performance. Chadwick stated that he thought he wouldn't get the part. He added that it was a weird experience but also a testament to Marvel as they audition various actors for one role.

Also read: Chadwick Boseman Tries Not To Give Marvel's Black Panther 2 Spoilers

Chadwick Boseman stated that auditioning for the part in Guardians Of The Galaxy enabled him to secure the role of Balck Panther in the future, as Marvel had noticed his work. Chadwick expressed that he did not know what Guardians of The Galaxy was going to be but auditioned regardless. He was given a few pages of the script to perform and he feels that is the way it works as an actor.

Also read: 21 Bridges: Fans Call It Another Magical Delivery By The Russo Brothers

Chadwick Boseman in 21 Bridges

Here we go! Final trailer. Excited to kick off the #21Bridges tour and wanted to bring you along for the ride by answering 21 of your questions as we hit London, New York and travel the country for this film we’re so proud of. Tweet Q’s to me using the hashtag #21with21Bridges. pic.twitter.com/xz91yKXyNz — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 29, 2019

Also read: Scarlett, Evans & Boseman Weigh In On Scorsese-Marvel Controversy

Also read: Lupita Nyong'o Wants Diversity And Inclusion To Become A Norm Not A Fad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.