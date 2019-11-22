The Debate
Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Initially Auditioned For Guardians Of The Galaxy

Hollywood News

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman recently revealed that he did not audition for the role of Kin T'challa but for a role in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
black panther

Black Panther was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. Chadwick Boseman has portrayed the iconic comic book character of Black Panther / King T'challa in four films till date. He appeared in a standalone film titled Black Panther which proved to be a crucial film in terms of representation of the African-American community in mainstream cinema. He later featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Though ardent fans are often seen greeting Chadwick Boseman as King T'challa, the actor has revealed that it wasn't the role he initially auditioned for in the Marvel cinematic universe. 

Also read: 21 Bridges: Chadwick Boseman As An NYPD Detective Is Noteworthy

Which MCU role did Chadwick audition for?

Chadwick Boseman is currently busy promoting his next film 21 Bridges and made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon talk show. Chadwick shared he had first auditioned for the character of Drax in Guardians of The Galaxy. Drax was eventually played by Dave Bautista and became a sensation between ardent Marvel fans for his funny performance. Chadwick stated that he thought he wouldn't get the part. He added that it was a weird experience but also a testament to Marvel as they audition various actors for one role. 

Also read: Chadwick Boseman Tries Not To Give Marvel's Black Panther 2 Spoilers

Chadwick Boseman stated that auditioning for the part in Guardians Of The Galaxy enabled him to secure the role of Balck Panther in the future, as Marvel had noticed his work. Chadwick expressed that he did not know what Guardians of The Galaxy was going to be but auditioned regardless. He was given a few pages of the script to perform and he feels that is the way it works as an actor. 

Also read: 21 Bridges: Fans Call It Another Magical Delivery By The Russo Brothers

Chadwick Boseman in 21 Bridges

Also read: Scarlett, Evans & Boseman Weigh In On Scorsese-Marvel Controversy

Also read: Lupita Nyong'o Wants Diversity And Inclusion To Become A Norm Not A Fad

 

 

