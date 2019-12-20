The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split After One Year Of Relationship; Fans React

Hollywood News

Actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have reportedly called it quits after being in a relationship for over a year. Read below to know the details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
channing tatum

Both actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J had made the headlines back in October 2018. It was revealed then that the two celebrities had been quietly dating for a couple of months. Ever since the news broke, the two were seen spending quality time together and supporting each other's career. While Channing was seen attending Jessie's concerts, she was also seen at the opening night of London's Magic Mike in November 2018. Now, it is revealed that Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits. 

Also read: Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Channing Tatum and Jessie J break up

As the two continued their relationship, Tatum and Jessie were seen posting many tributes to one another. Channing had made major headlines when he posted a nude photo of himself with only his hands covering his genitalia after losing a game of Jenga to Jessie. Jessie, on the other hand, was also seen being candid about her personal life talking about her relationship with the Dear John actor. It is revealed now that the two have broken up just a month ago and Channing has reportedly started looking for love on a celebrity online dating platform. Fans have spoken up about the couple splitting up. Though some are sad over them breaking up, some are rejoicing as Channing Tatum is single again. 

Also read: Channing Tatum to co-direct, produce and write a movie titled 'Dog'

Also read: Channing Tatum to star in 'Soundtrack of Silence'

Also read: DCEU's 'Birds Of Prey' To Be The First R Rated DC Movie

Also read: Dimple Kapadia Looks 'ageless' In A Still From Christopher Nolan's Tenet Trailer, Fans Say

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG