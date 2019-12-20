Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split After One Year Of Relationship; Fans React

Both actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J had made the headlines back in October 2018. It was revealed then that the two celebrities had been quietly dating for a couple of months. Ever since the news broke, the two were seen spending quality time together and supporting each other's career. While Channing was seen attending Jessie's concerts, she was also seen at the opening night of London's Magic Mike in November 2018. Now, it is revealed that Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J break up

As the two continued their relationship, Tatum and Jessie were seen posting many tributes to one another. Channing had made major headlines when he posted a nude photo of himself with only his hands covering his genitalia after losing a game of Jenga to Jessie. Jessie, on the other hand, was also seen being candid about her personal life talking about her relationship with the Dear John actor. It is revealed now that the two have broken up just a month ago and Channing has reportedly started looking for love on a celebrity online dating platform. Fans have spoken up about the couple splitting up. Though some are sad over them breaking up, some are rejoicing as Channing Tatum is single again.

@channingtatum Ohh GOD! Why does this happen with good people? You two were so cute together.. Loved you. I am so heartbroken over your breakup. Please get back together. @JessieJ is so beautiful.. #channingtatum lots of love — A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) December 20, 2019

Channing Tatum is single again ladies.. just puttin’ it out there 💁🏼‍♀️ #happyfriday #channingtatum #yourwelcome — Cecilie Pedersen (@Ceciliebrohus) December 20, 2019

#channingtatum is single again? *Cracks knuckles and told head* let's get this boo — Amber Dawn Butler (@rubyandemeralds) December 20, 2019

