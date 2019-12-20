DCEU's 'Birds Of Prey' To Be The First R Rated DC Movie

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) by DCEU has officially received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. Although it was rated R, the fans of the DC universe were not surprised. It was expected by the fans that the film will have some edgy and mature content. Read more to know about the whole story:

DCEU's first R rated movie

Margot Robbie made her debut in the DCEU as Harley Quinn, in the movie Suicide Squad. The film had some violent graphic content yet it received a PG-13 rating. The film contained shots of violence and action every alternate scene, and Robbie’s performance in the movie made her an overnight icon for the DC fans. This created even more buzz for a Harley Quinn standalone movie.

Birds of Prey, which is set to release on February 7, 2019, is the first R-rated DCEU film. It will showcase Harley Quinn’s backstory but will not be a direct sequel to Suicide Squad. The film will also revolve around the birds of prey, a gang of girls set on a journey to have fun and get things done.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be seen as Helena Bertinelli a.k.a Huntress, a vigilante and the daughter of mafia syndicate gangster, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell will be seen as Dinah Laurel Lance a.k.a. Black Canary. Birds of Prey is written by Christina Hodson and is directed by Cathy Yan. DC's iconic character Victor Zsasz will also be seen in the movie.

The producers of the film have implied that the movie will support women empowerment. It has also been said that the film will show a more personal side of Harley Quinn’s character. Fans are highly anticipating the release of this DCEU movie in the theatres. It has been speculated that the movie will collect over $100 million in the Box office.

