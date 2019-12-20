Dimple Kapadia Looks 'ageless' In A Still From Christopher Nolan's Tenet Trailer, Fans Say

Christopher Nolan's ambitious film 'Tenet' trailer was released on Thursday and fans definitely can't get over Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia's presence in the film. Twinkle Khanna took to her Twitter handle and praised her mother who is making her Hollywood debut and playing a pivotal role in Nolan's film. Fans called Dimple Kapadia 'ageless', 'beautiful' and were awe-struck with just one still in the trailer.

‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet https://t.co/vgAql2Y5L9 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2019

NETIZENS REACT

Glad she's getting her due #DimpleKapadia — Graham Miranda (@grahammiranda7) December 20, 2019

The lovely and ageless Dimple Kapadia in #TENET pic.twitter.com/2xO4eUO3eo — Siर RaJ🄰न (@Sir_R_U_L) December 20, 2019

Glad to see #DimpleKapadia in #Tenet . Seems a must watch for me. 👍🏼 — Kislaya Singh (@SinghKislaya) December 19, 2019

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan has offered first details about his next directorial feature "Tenet", saying it is the most ambitious movie he has ever made. "Tenet" is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk" and features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. Nolan said it is an espionage thriller that spans several countries.

"We're jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we're going to a number of different places. We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way," Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. The 49-year-old filmmaker said the project, which he also produces alongside his frequent collaborator Emma Thomas, has been mounted on a scale that is "certainly the biggest in terms of international reach".

"We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made," Nolan added. The director also revealed that Washington, a former football player and the star of "BlackKklansman" and "Ballers", is "very much the hero" of "Tenet". "He's a massively talented actor and physically gifted. He's an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from cars and helicopters. This guy moves," Nolan said. "Tenet" is scheduled to be released worldwide in June 2020.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

