Charles Randolph To Make Directorial Debut With Film On COVID-19 Set In Wuhan, China

The popular American screenwriter, Charles Randolph is now making it to the headlines for his upcoming movie on COVID-19. Charles is set to write, direct and produce the film which is going to be set in Wuhan, China. Read more to know about Charles Randolph’s upcoming movie on coronavirus.

Charles Randolph to make a film on Coronavirus pandemic

A number of news houses have been covering this bit and have confirmed that SK Global is on-board to finance and produce the project. Randolph recently spoke to a news house and spoke about his film. Rudolph said that film is set in the early stages of coronavirus pandemic and will focus on “the dramatic weeks in China as the heroic medical community confronts a mysterious virus, soon to become a global pandemic.”

Charles also mentioned that he is very happy to be working with everyone at SK Global to get this right. He felt that the deeper they dig, the richer the story of Wuhan becomes. He says that it’s one thing to fight a monster and another thing to fight a monster in the dark. With this project, Charles Randolph is about to make his directorial debut.

The producers and SK Global co-CEOs, John Penotti and Charlie Corwin also spoke to a news house and revealed that they are looking forward to collaborating with Randolph. They said that Charles takes them through an electrifying and revealing drama all of us are living through. His vivid storytelling and insights are at the heart of this narrative which certainly attracted the producers. Penotti and Corwin mentioned that they couldn’t be more pleased to support his vision and directorial debut.

More about Charles Randolph

Other than this, Charles last worked on the 2019 action film, Bombshell. The movie was directed by Jay Roach and produced by Aaron L. Glibert, Jay Roach, Robert Graf, Michelle Graham, Charles Randolph, Margaret Riley, Charlize Theron, AJ Di and Beth Kono. The film stars popular faces of the industry including Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney.

It also managed to be nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards for three different nominations including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film also got two nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards and four at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

