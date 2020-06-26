Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Share The First Look Of Their Upcoming Film Enola Holmes

Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown will soon be seen essaying the role of Sherlock Holmes’ sister Enola Holmes. There have been reports that the film is caught under a legal mess. However, the Stranger Things actor took to her social media and shared the first look of the upcoming film. Millie Bobby Brown also shared a series of pictures revealing the actors who play a pivotal role in the film.

Enola Holmes' first look revealed

Millie Bobby Brown took to her social media and shared a few pictures from the film. In the first picture, Millie Bobby Brown is seen wielding an arrow. In the next picture, she is seen conversing with her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Sherlock Holmes' 16-year-old sister in the upcoming Netflix film. Apart from Millie, Henry Cavill too shared a still from the film.

It has been revealed that Millie Bobby Brown will be playing the role of Enola Holmes, while Henry Cavill will essay the role of Sherlock Holmes. Me Before You actor Sam Claflin will be seen playing the role of Mycroft Holmes. It has been revealed that the film will be released on Netflix in the month of September.

The role of Sherlock Holmes has been essayed by Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. for two films. Benedict Cumberbatch has played the role of the detective in the British web series Sherlock. Both the actors gained widespread popularity after they portrayed the character of the famous detective.

According to News agency PTI, Enola Holmes is set in England in the 1880s. It revolves around Sherlock Holmes' much younger sister who runs away from home to solve a mystery. It will witness Enola Holmes’ journey to becoming a highly capable detective on her own. According to PTI, the official logline of the film shared a statement about the plot of the film.

When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realising they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do? she runs away to London to find her.

The news agency also stated that the film is based on author Nancy Springer's six-part book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Harry Bradbeer will be helming the film, whose script is written by Jack Thorne. After the first look pictures of Enola Holmes was released, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who created Sherlock Homes, filed a copyright lawsuit against the film.

