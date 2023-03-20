Charlie Cox Gets A New Look As He Returns As Matt Murdock In Daredevil: Born Again

Actor Charlie Cox is set to make a return as The Man without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again. The actor’s new look has recently been revealed in a photo from the show's set that has been circulating on social media. Charlie Cox is playing the role of Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and the sightless acrobatic superhero, Daredevil by night.

In the picture from the set, Cox can be seen walking alongside actor Nikki M. James on the set of Daredevil: Born Again. The Treason actor suits up in a blue suit, a white shirt and a navy blue patterned tie. He is also seen wearing Murdock’s iconic red-lensed glasses and a white-red walking stick. James, on the other hand, wears a tied-up black trenchcoat, and a lined-up black shirt.

Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James filming ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ from Friday!



(📸: People Magazine/The Image Direct) pic.twitter.com/cq29loam5S — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 19, 2023

More on Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con event back in July 2022, with the announcement stating that Charlie Cox is reprising the role of Matt Murdock in the series. Cox used to play the role of the titular character in Marvel’s Netflix series Daredevil. It was tied up with four other shows based on Marvel characters, namely Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Punisher.

Following The Defenders, which was a teaming up of all the heroes (except for The Punisher), Daredevil Season 3 marked the last season of the show. After Daredevil: Born Again was announced along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 projects, Charlie Cox appeared as Daredevil in a yellow suit on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It's not yet confirmed whether other supporting actors from Daredevil will also return for the Disney+ show. The actor once again made an appearance in Spiderman: No Way Home in late 2021.

Recently, it was revealed that actor Jon Bernthal, who played The Punisher during the Marvel-Netflix era, will also be reprising his role as Frank Castle. The series is currently in its filming stage and picks up after the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It will release sometime in 2024 on Disney+.