Emerging as one of the highest grosser of all time, Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home was a global phenomenon for Marvel fanatics. Not only did the film bring together some of the most iconic supervillains of the universe but also united three spidermen- Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire- after opening up the portal to the multiverse. The palpable excitement before the film's release was reflected in the booming cheers and absolute chaos in theatres as fans went crazy over the euphoric moments in the film.

To experience the surreal moment, Andrew Garfield revealed to EW that he sneaked into the theatre to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. Similarly, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, who also made a surprise appearance in the film, talked about sneaking into the theatre. However, he was met with a rather disappointing moment.

Charlie Cox on sneaking into theatre to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

In an interview with Radio Times, the 39-year-old actor recalled getting calls and texts from people after witnessing the massive response in theatres for the film. Wanting to witness the moment physically, the actor decided to sneak into a screening as he recounted, ''My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor".

However, things did not turn out as the actor expected as he said, ''Sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!". Revealing that he was 'disappointed', Cox continued, ''my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!" The actor was first introduced as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil and is expected to make a return in the upcoming MCU ventures.

Earlier, the actor recalled the excruciating times when he and co-star Andrew Garfield had to keep their appearance in the film a secret. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recalled, ''While we were sitting down, it occured to both of us, 'Oh s***. we're filmed together, that's not a good sign.' So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us."

Image: Instagram/@_charliecox/spidermanmovie