'Charm City Kings' Cast Includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Danielle Tremaine Hansley & Others

Making a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the film Charm City Kings was directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The film was an adaptation of the documentary 12 O’clock Boys and starred Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley and Kezii Curtis. The film follows the story of a fourteen-year-old Mouse who desperately wants to be a part of the dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets. Take a look at the cast of Charm City Kings to know who played whom in the film.

Charm City Kings cast

Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Mouse

Actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston played the character of Mouse in Charm City Kings. He was seen as a fourteen-year-old boy who desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets.

Meek Mill as Blax

Meek Mill played the character of a rapper in the film Charm City Kings. He plays the character of Mouse’s mentor in the film, who is also a former criminal.

Will Catlett as River

Will Catlett played the character of River in the film Charm City Kings. He was seen as a cop in the film, and one of Mouse’s mentors. Blax and River are seen in a constant battle in the film upon who’s a better influencer for Mouse. Will Catlett is also the friend of Mouse’s mother in the film.

Teyona Parris as Teri

Teyona Parris is seen as Mouse’s single mother, Teri, in the film. She grieves the loss of Mouse’s older brother, but Mouse has reached a turning point in life where he does not let his mother or her officer friend tell him what to do in life.

Danielle Tremaine Hansley as Lamont and Kezii Curtis as Sweartgawd

Danielle Hansley and Kezii Curtis played the characters of Mouse’s friends in the film Charm City Kings. The three boys approach the bike club that gets all the attention, to be a part of it in an attempt to get popular.

