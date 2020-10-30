Check Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Total net Worth As The Two Exchange Wedding Vows

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has delivered a wide range of successful movies in her career and has been a part of nearly 68 blockbuster projects. Meanwhile, her husband, Colin Jost is a successful stand-up comedian and writer, who has worked as a host on Saturday Night Live. Here is everything you need to know about Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s combined net worth.

Scarlett Johansson’s net worth:

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, Scarlett Johansson’s net worth is estimated to be around 165 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 12,31,31,25,000 (Rs 1,231 crores). The report further adds that the actor earns around 10- 20 million USD per movie. Scarlett Johansson's real estate portfolio alone is worth around $20 million as of 2020, suggests the report. A report published in homes.nine.com.au claims that she also owns a gorgeous ivy-covered property in New York state, which about 45 minutes out of Manhattan.

Colin Jost's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, Colin Jost’s net worth is estimated to be around 6 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 44,77,20,000 (Rs 44.77 crores). The report further adds that Colin earns $25,000 per episode of SNL, as a main cast member and writer.

Scarlett Johansson recently tied the knot with Colin in a close-knit, yet extravagant affair. The news was confirmed by charity Meals on Wheels, which said the couple was supporting the group's efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic. Scarlett was earlier married to actor Ryan Reynolds and businessman Romain Dauriac.

Hence, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s combined net worth is approximately 171 million USD. (Rs 12,75,14,87,100)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

