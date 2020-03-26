China To Re-release The Avengers Franchise, Avatar, Interstellar, And Inception

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shut down in cinemas in many countries. China is the major market for movies around the globe will be opening its theatres soon. With that, it will also bring back popular films such as The Avengers franchise, Avatar and a few more back on the big screens. Read to know more.

China rereleasing major films

According to reports, China will be bringing back all four of Marvel’s Avengers movies, which are The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Other Hollywood blockbusters such as Avatar (2009) and Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) and Interstellar (2014) will also be joining in. The official release date for these blockbusters has not been announced yet. However, as per a report by a leading daily, they will be screened whenever the Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) reach the cinemas.

Wuhan in China is said to be the origin place of coronavirus. As per latest reports, the country has now gained a bit of control against COVID-19. Chinese area of Hubei, allowed its estimated 60 million residents to resume travel. In addition to that, a few cinemas across the country, along with restaurants, shopping malls began tentative experiments to reopen, over the past week.

According to reports, there were around 600 to 700 Chinese movie theatres that were open for business. However, the majority of them were smaller operators with lesser screens and located in remote regions of China, which were reportedly hit less hard by coronavirus while it was in its peak in February in the country. No nationwide Chinese cinema chains have announced a continuation of business till now, but then the number of screens is increasing on a daily bases, as per reports.

The Hollywood movies which are set to release over the coming time are among the most famous films in China. James Cameron’s Avatar brought in an iconic $202 million there when China reportedly had just a small division of its current total of 70,000 screens. Inception got around $68.5 million with a cult following and Interstellar had earned $122 million. Meanwhile, The Avengers franchise is by far China’s favourite international feature, with the four instalments grossing over $1 billion collectively in China.

