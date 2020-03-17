'Avatar' Sequel's Production Put On Hold In New Zealand Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Avatar sequel has been one of the most anticipated films for over a decade as the first instalment released back in 2009. Director James Cameron had revealed that the first Avatar sequel will make its way to the silver screen in 2017, but that did not happen due to various production issues.

It was then revealed that James Cameron will be delivering back-to-back Avatar sequels starting from 2021, which had evidently excited many fans. But now, the ongoing production on the Avatar sequel has been put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Avatar sequel's production put on hold due to Coronavirus outbreak

The Avatar sequel was under production in New Zealand but the makers have now reportedly decided to suspend production as a precautionary measure. Four new sequels were announced by James Cameron with confirmed release dates of 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 respectively. But, it is now confirmed that the production on the sequels has now been cancelled until further developments.

Producer of the Avatar sequel Jon Landau spoke to a leading news daily in New Zealand and confirmed that the production has indeed been called off indefinitely. The producer revealed that the cast and crew were scheduled to travel to New Zealand to shoot major portions of the film, but, they decided to hold it off. The producer concluded stating that the cast and crew will continue with additional photography in Los Angeles itself.

This won't be the first project to cancel its production due to the Coronavirus outbreak as various films have called off their filming. Recently, films like The Batman & Fantastic Beasts 3 cancelled their productions due to Coronavirus scare. Besides this, films like A Quiet Place: Part II and Fast & Furious 9 have postponed their release dates.

