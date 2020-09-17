Chris Evans Addresses His 'leaked Pic' Row; Thanks His 'fantastic' Fans For Their Support

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall on her show, Hollywood actor Chris Evans addressed his ‘private picture’ row, which emerged after the actor ‘accidentally’ shared a video on Instagram, which contained the questionable picture. Expressing his gratitude towards fans, Chris Evans thanked them for voicing their opinions in his support through the ‘embarrassing situation’. More so, Chris Evans also mentioned that the weekend was quite ‘interesting’ and he learned a lot during the period.

'I have some fantastic fans': Chris

Furthermore, Chris Evans said that ‘these’ things happen and sometimes what one needs to do is ‘roll with the punches’. Adding to the same, Chris Evans mentioned that he has some 'fantastic' fans who lent their support, calling their gesture ‘really nice’. If the rumours are to be believed, Chris Evans’ picture was exposed to nearly 6 million social media users before it was deleted.

Many actors from the film industry like Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil came to Chris Evans’ support amid the row. Chris’ brother, Scott Evans too supported the actor. However, Chris Evans reacted to the entire social media furore with humour. See his tweet.

Chris' tweet:

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Chris on the professional front

Chris Evans kickstarted his career in the movie business with the much-acclaimed television series, Opposite Sex. Later in his career, Chris was seen in movies like Not Another Teen Movie and The Perfect Score. However, the actor became a household name with his performance in the widely-appreciated film, Fantastic Four and its sequel film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The actor gained worldwide attention for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The list includes films like Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Chris was also lauded for his performance in the MCU ensemble films like The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

