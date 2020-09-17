Preity Zinta Feels 'brighter' On Day 6 Of Quarantine In Dubai Ahead Of IPL

As people are adapting to the new normal, cricketers are gearing up for the forthcoming IPL 2020. Several cricketers and their team owners travelled to Dubai a few days back and have been kept under quarantine before the matches begin. Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, has also been under quarantine for a week. She has been updating her fans on social media, sharing everything about her day through short video clips.

Preity Zinta 'excited & nervous' on Day 6 of quarantine

Preity Zinta has been under quarantine at a hotel in Dubai as she travelled from Los Angeles for the upcoming Indian Premier League. So far, the actor has tested negative for Covid-19 thrice and shared that she is a little nervous about the results of her fourth covid test. She shared that it was Day 6 of her quarantine in a hotel and she got her fourth Covid-19 test done. As she waited for the results, Preity Zinta shared how she felt a little nervous since there were chances of her getting Covid-19 despite the fact that she did not meet anyone when she reached the hotel.

The actor extended gratitude to her followers and thanked them for their messages and staying in touch, that kept her going through the tough phase. Preity Zinta also shared if her results were negative she would be able to leave the hotel. Along with the video, she also wrote a caption mentioning that Quarantine feels brighter since it was time for her to leave the room tomorrow. The actor already had her plans sorted after she got out of quarantine, and that was shooting a Sponsor commercial with her team.

The Indian Premier League is all set to take off in Dubai on September 19, 2020. The first match that will be held in Dubai is between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Preity Zinta’s team Kings XI Punjab will be playing against Delhi Capitals on September 20.

