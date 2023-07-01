Chris Evans Is Distancing Himself From Instagram And Twitter, Here's Why

The Avengers star Chris Evans has become a household name following a slew of successful films. The actor was named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People in 2022. Following his work in the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, Evans has been focusing on action films. Recently, the Fantastic Four actor announced that he will be taking a break from social media.

3 things you need to know:

Chris Evans debuted on Instagram on May 1, 2020.

The actor revealed his relationship with his girlfriend Alba Baptista in February 2023.

Evans was last seen alongside Blonde actress Ana de Armas in Ghosted.

Chris Evans says temporary farewell to social media

Evans took to his Instagram story and revealed that he will be hopping onto the trend of taking a ‘little break’ from social media. The actor reposted a message from Kingsman: A Secret Service star Taron Egerton, who detailed his absence from social media. Egerton said in his post that he would be taking a break from Instagram as he believes it erodes his ability to be in the moment.

(Chris Evans' Instagram Story, where he re-posted a message from Taron Egerton | Image: chrisevans/Instagram)

Evans added the text, “Couldn’t have said it better myself!!! Count me in. Gonna take a little break. Much love everyone.” After posting it, Evans deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which remain inactive at the time of this article being written.

Evans previously spoke about the quiet life

In November 2022, Chris Evans was in a conversation with People. During the conversation, he spoke about ‘slowing down,’ and that he become comfortable with the ‘nicer phase’ of his life where he finds happiness in staying home.

(A previous story from Chris Evans with his girlfriend Alba Baptista | Image: chrisevans/Instagram)

The Avengers: Endgame star told the outlet that the most ‘enjoyable’ aspect of his career is to feel of sense of security that allows him to ‘take the foot off the gas.’ He added that he feels free enough to take a break from the industry and find creatively fulfilling projects upon his return. Chris Evans will be next seen in Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka.