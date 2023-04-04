Chris Evans Teases MCU Return As Captain America AKA Steve Rogers

Actor Chris Evans recently opened up about the possibility of an MCU return. Chris Evans is popular for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Steve Rogers, who is also the patriotic superhero Captain America. While speaking at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo event, the star explained whether he’ll return to the role or not.

After being asked the question about his highly-coveted return to the MCU, Evans admitted that he loves the role. However, the Scott Pilgrim Vs The World star asked whether there were more stories regarding Steve Rogers which needed to be told. He added that there are, but he is still “very, very precious about it.”

“God, it’s tough. Look, I love that role deeply, it means so much to me,“ said the Avengers: Infinity War star. He added, “Do I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I’m very very precious about it.”

Chris Evans in the MCU

Chris Evans was first seen in the MCU in 2009’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The star then reprised the role in 2012’s The Avengers, and went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War. He last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, where he travelled back in time to return an Infinity Stone, but chose to stay back and live his life with Peggy Carter.

Evans was recently seen in the Anthony and Joe Russo film The Grey Man alongside Ryan Gosling. While an MCU return might not be in cards for him yet, he is slated to appear in Ghosted along with Ana de Armas. He is also gearing up for Red One, a Christmas movie which features him alongside Dwayne Johnson.