Chris Evans' Pictures From The Early 2000s Proves That He Has Had A Massive Transformation

Recently, Hollywood actor Chris Evans roasted his own fashion statements from the 2000s, as he gave fans a glimpse of how he has transformed in the past 20 years. Sharing a few pictures of his younger self on his Instagram handle, Chris Evans can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera and can be seen standing with his hands inside his pockets. Expressing his confusion, Chris Evans asked fans whether he should ‘blame the 2000s’ or himself for being sleepy at ‘the wheels’. Take a look at a few pictures shared by Chris Evans:

Chris roasts his younger self

Chris Evans recently made it to the news when he grieved Chadwick Boseman’s untimely and tragic demise on social media. Sharing BTS pictures from the sets of the Avengers movie, Chris Evans penned a note and confessed that he was ‘absolutely devastated’ and ‘heartbroken’ over new of Chadwick’s demise. More so, the actor also recalled how deeply Chadwick was ‘committed’ and was constantly a ‘curious artist’. Calling Chadwick’s performances ‘versatile and powerful’, Chris Evans mentioned that he is ‘endlessly grateful’ for their friendship. Take a look:

Chris on the professional front:

Chris Evans kickstarted his career in the movie business with the much-acclaimed television series, Opposite Sex. Later in his career, Chris was seen in movies like Not Another Teen Movie and The Perfect Score. However, the actor became a household name with his performance in the widely-appreciated film, Fantastic Four and its sequel film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The actor gained worldwide attention for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The list includes films like Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Chris was also lauded for his performance in the MCU ensemble films like The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

(Image credits: Chris Evans Instagram)

