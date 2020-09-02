US Takes Note Of India Thwarting China; Sees 'clear Pattern' & Wants Beijing Challenged

As the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation, the US has said that it is closely monitoring the situation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson of US Department of State said that the United States hopes for a 'peaceful resolution'. In a fierce statement against China, the spokesperson said that Beijing is acting 'increasingly aggressively, both domestically and abroad'.

"We're closely monitoring it&hope for a peaceful resolution. As Secy Pompeo said on several occasions, what's so disturbing is emergence of a clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically&abroad. From Taiwan Strait to Xinjiang, South China Sea to Himalayas, cyberspace to international organizations, we are dealing with the Chinese Communist Party that seeks to repress its own people & bully its neighbours. The only way to stop these provocations is by standing up to Beijing."

Fresh violation at LAC by China

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army revealed that the Chinese troops had violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks over the LAC standoff. The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. Reiterating that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand stressed that it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

On September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by China after it engaged in provocative action on August 31. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian Army had taken appropriate defensive measures along the Line of Actual Control to safeguard national interests. He stressed that the actions of the Chinese Army were a clear violation of the bilateral agreements between the two countries to ensure peace on the border. Observing that India had asked China to discipline its frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions, Srivastava reiterated the commitment to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue.

The LAC standoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China.

During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements. There was a consensus that full restoration of peace and tranquillity was necessary for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India has consistently highlighted the need to restore the status quo ante.

