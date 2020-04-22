Chris Hemsworth Chased By Indian Fan On Bike, Jokes "now He Does My Stunts"

Chris Hemsworth was left stumped as he watched a determined Indian fan who chased him on a motorbike just to get his autograph. This incident took place in India when the actor was shooting for his upcoming film, Extraction. Chris Hemsworth also went on to share the video of the same on his social media handle and his reaction to it is priceless.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share the video of him sitting a car while an Indian fan chases his down the down just to get his autograph. In the video, one can see Chris Hemsworth so worried about his fan getting into an accident as he is riding the bike in one hand. One can also hear Chris Hemsworth telling his fan, "not in the middle of the road" but it seems like the fan was quite determined in getting his autograph Towards the end one can finally see Chris Hemsworth giving the fan his autograph.

Along with the video, Chris Hemsworth also wrote, “Persistence pays off”. He also said that not only did his fan get an autograph, but he will also do all his motorbike stunts. Check out the video below.

Earlier in an interview, Chris Hemsworth revealed the love and affection he received from his fans in India is amazing. He also stated that people in India are very welcoming and he has never seen such kind of response anywhere else. He also revealed that he was taken back with the thought of it, he thought he was Beatles or something. The actor also shared a picture of him with his fans in India.

