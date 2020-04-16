Chris Hemsworth Says Action Scenes In Extraction 'wouldn't Be Possible' Without Randeep

Chris Hemsworth was all praise for actor Randeep Hooda as he spoke about his upcoming project Extraction. The film also marks the Hollywood debut of Randeep Hooda and therefore Chris mentioned that some action sequences would not be the same without Randeep in it. The film Extraction has been shot in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and hence fans are delighted to watch the film.

The makers of the film have revealed that both Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth will be seen exchanging punches in a 12-minute-long action sequence. In an interview, Chris Hemsworth remarked that the scene would not be as special if it weren’t for Randeep Hooda. Director Sam Hargrave also praised Randeep and mentioned that the action sequence between the two actors was intense and Randeep played his part incredibly well.

Chris Hemsworth added that the action sequence was one of the most exhausting sequences he has ever shot for. Chris revealed that the director was strapped in front of a car holding a camera while shooting the scene. Later on, Chris also commented on how Randeep and he rehearsed the scene for several hours to get it just right. Director Sam added that they did this to ensure the audience gets a real-time feel of why the action sequence was shot in that particular manner.

Sam also added that the audience will get to see the action sequence from Chris as well as Randeep’s perspective as the scene will unfold. Sam Hargrave is making his directorial debut with this film. Extraction has been bankrolled by the Russo Brothers and is set to premiere on Netflix on April 24.

