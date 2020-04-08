'Extraction': Chris Hemsworth's Trailer Cracks Up Internet With Hilarious Lockdown Memes

The trailer of Netflix's much talked about action film, Extraction was released on Tuesday and it has inspired some hilarious memes that are sure to leave you chuckling behind! Although several sequences have inspired rib-tickling take, there are two in particular that social media users just can't seem to get enough of. Considering the country has been put under a nationwide lockdown till April 14 due to the rise of Coronavirus cases, netizens brought out their creative side and created some funny lockdown memes.

READ: 'Extraction' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Powers Through In This High Octane Action Thriller

Extraction inspires hilarious memes

One dialogue, in particular, was popular among fans. “Something’s wrong. The city’s on lockdown,” the line goes. Fans had a field day joking about how the line mirrors what’s happening in the real world, where several countries have been under a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read some of the most hilarious memes below-

This scene, I can relate to it 😅#Extraction pic.twitter.com/yxdicESJFV — Sreejith Nair (@iam_SreejithN) April 7, 2020

When you and your friend goes out to bring ration during Lockdown #Extraction pic.twitter.com/Sa0Lt88Kp9 — SUBHAM (@subham001aim) April 7, 2020

READ: Chris Hemsworth Has A Special Message For Indian Fans; Reveals 'Extraction' Trailer Date

Meanwhile, the action-packed trailer of the Netflix film promises the dangerous thrills from the bylanes of countries like India and Bangladesh where the rules of an international mission are tweaked for convenience. Refined Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda seem to play pivotal roles in the film which has been in the news for its shooting schedules in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Dhaka.

Chris Hemsworth certainly is the eye-candy in the Extraction trailer as he jumps across buildings and out of moving vehicles while on his quest for survival using some classic combating moves and punches on the villains.

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave and is co-produced by the Russo brothers. The script has been written by Joe Russo. In the movie, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of a black market mercenary, Tyler Rake, who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international criminal. Extraction has been shot in many Indian cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

READ: Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.