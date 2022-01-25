Tessa Thompson Reveals 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Will Be Different From Other MCU Films

There are a lot of anticipations and speculations surrounding MCU’s forthcoming magnum opus Thor: Love and Thunder. Actor Tessa Thompson's portrayal of Valkyrie has already courted a legion of fans, with a bunch of scene-stealing performances in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. The actor is expected to return in this year’s franchise and one of the first details revealed about the film was that Valkyrie would be looking for a "queen" to rule alongside her in New Asgard. With all the new additions to the film, this year’s MCU outing will be different from the previous ones.

During her recent interaction with The Wrap, Thompson spoke about the reference of the LGBTQ+ community and how the film resonates with them. According to Thompson, her storyline in Love and Thunder will be paving new ground. Talking about the same, she stated that the film is going to be totally exciting. She further added that the representation in terms of the LGBTQIA community is strong in the forthcoming one. Thomspon added that if people can look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters and as for her she would not like to go forward with her scenes with Taika [Waititi].

Difference between 'Thor: Love and Thunder' & other MCU films

Thompson divulged to the outlet that unfortunately there's not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general. She thinks that the film will be a little different from the new Thor, which is exciting.

While the MCU has tackled romantic storylines in its earlier films and TV shows including Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, Sersi and Ikaris, and such, it looks like Thor: Love and Thunder will be going full-force in terms of its romantic storyline and will make it as one of the major key plot points which would make sense given that Thor and Jane will be appearing together again in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released in theatres on July 8.

Thor: Love And Thunder will mark the fourth solo outing of Chris Hemsworth's Avenger, Thor. The Marvel Studios film is loaded with stars, including Taika Watiti's Korg, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and several other Guardians Of The Galaxy stars. The film will also mark Christian Bale's Marvel debut as he will appear as the Supervillain Gorr the God Butcher.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/Mulburrystreet: