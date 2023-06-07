Chris Hemsworth Shares His Kids' Criticism Of Thor Love And Thunder VFX

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that his kids were critical of his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor 4 received box office success but failed to clock out with the audiences. Upon the mixed reception of the film, Marvel Studios announced more attention to their scripts ahead of release.

While speaking with GQ Magazine, Hemsworth said that his kids had a lot of critical things to say about his film despite being only 8 years old. “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” said the Extraction star. “I cringe and laugh equally at it,” he concluded. Thor: Love and Thunder was criticised for its overly jovial tone, which was first introduced in the franchise by director Taika Waititi in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Chris Hemsworth on Martin Scorsese and Quinten Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel

(Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson ahead of the gladiator battle in Thor: Ragnarok | Image: thormcu/Instagram)

Hollywood directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have expressed their criticism regarding Marvel characters in the past. While Scorsese had deemed that Marvel movies were not cinema movies, Tarantino had argued that Marvel actors aren’t the stars, and are borrowing the status from the superheroes themselves. When asked about their criticism, Hemsworth said it is ‘super depressing when I hear that’. The Extraction 2 actor added “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

However, he posited the importance of Marvel films, as they keep people in cinemas. He expressed his gratefulness for being part of Marvel films, and added that he doesn’t appreciate the scrutiny that is extended when ‘there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is’. However, the Snow White and the Huntsman actor concluded that he still loves Scorsese and Tarantino, and would work with them in an instant if offered the chance.