Chris Hemsworth's Upcoming Film 'Thor' May Go On Floors In August: Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi has always won the hearts of the audiences with his work. Recently, the popular filmmaker revealed that he would start shooting for one of his most anticipated projects which will be a part of the famous MCU. Taika has already lead an MCU project which featured the famous God of Thunder which is played by Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi already has a very strong fanbase and he has successfully grabbed the attention of most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world. The reason for this is the maker’s decision to sign him as the director of the fourth Thor film titled Love and Thunder. Read more to know about Taika Waititi taking up the most important role in the crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Denies Using Drinking Water For His Garden; Slams Media For Spreading Lies

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Hints At Thor's Drastic Transformation In Love And Thunder Post Avengers

Also Read | DC Superhero Batman, Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth Part Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame's 2020 Class

Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4

An entertainment portal asked Waititi the current status of the film and when the shooting of the film is going to take place. To this, the filmmaker replied they move down to Sydney around April and according to him maybe, then they might just start shooting probably around August. It seems like the fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film's shooting. The true fans of MCU will be eagerly waiting for this addition to the Thor franchise which makes Thor the only MCU character who is getting a fourth film. Not only this but the fans can expect to see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster again in the film which features Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Also Read | Man Uses Chris Hemsworth's Picture For Fake ID; Says His Name Is Thor, Leaves Internet Amused

Also Read | Am I Worthy?: Siddhant Chaturvedi Asks Chris Hemsworth As He Suits Up For 'Men In Black: International' In Hindi

Here are five reasons the new "Thor" by @DonCates is worthy of your time...from @DonCates himself. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/u1CEMsMtbG — Thor (@thorofficial) January 2, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.