Chris Hemsworth Hints At Thor's Drastic Transformation In Love And Thunder Post Avengers

The Marvel cinematic universe has always been a mystery when it comes to new releases and hints for their next projects. Currently, the studio has been working on Thor: Love and Thunder and they have managed to keep a whole lot to them themselves. The actor Chris Hemsworth himself says that he is unsure about what to expect from the upcoming film.

Chris Hemsworth hints at Thor's drastic transformation post Avengers Endgame

The actor is soon becoming the only MCU character to have a fourth solo movie. The filmmakers have not revealed much about the film and especially about Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The actor recently spoke about this issue at the Tokyo Comic Con saying that, the film will see lots of love and lots of thunder, he added that he hasn’t seen the script yet but he believes the writers are working really hard on producing something good. He mentioned that, after the state of Thor in Endgame, there will a lot of room to move and make drastic changes. The actor conveyed his excitement about the film and mentioned the shooting of the film will begin soon.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Upon announcing the film Taika Waititi revealed that Jane foster will most likely be seen wielding the hammer, Mjolnir. The film is expected to release on November 5, 2021.

