Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Teaches Him 'European Dining Skills' In Hilarious Video; WATCH

Chris Hemsworth headed to his Instagram account on Thursday and posted a video of his wife, Elsa Pataky enjoying a dessert in Prague. He poked fun at how she ate the dessert and sarcastically thanked her for teaching him 'fine European dining skills'. Several fans headed to the comments section of the actor's post and thought the video he posted was hilarious.

Chris Hemsworth pokes fun at wife Elsa Pataky in hilarious video

Hemsworth began taking a video of his wife while the two were in Prague and asked her how it was going as she seemed to relish her dessert. He then went on to tell her she had some food on her chin, when in reality it was on her nose, making the video an entertaining watch. After she wiped her chin, the actor said, "It's all gone...Yum! You look good." He also posted a picture with her in which the two can be seen with food on their face as they make goofy faces for the camera. He wrote in the caption, "Here in Prague, thankful to have my wife teaching me her fine European dining skills."

Watch the video here

Hemsworth often shares glimpses into his life with his wife and their children, India Rose, Sasha and Tristan. The actor's last post for his wife was on the occasion of her birthday. Calling her 'gorgeous', he posted a black and white picture of her and also some pictures of them together.

The Thor actor is currently gearing up for his role in Extraction 2, which is one of the most-anticipated films. After the film's first part was a major hit in 2020, Netflix renewed it for a sequel and made the exciting announcement at the grand TUDUM fan event. The platform gave fans a glimpse of what would happen to Tyler Rake in the upcoming sequel and shared a teaser of Extraction 2 on social media. The teaser saw a few clips from the first movie and began from where the first part ended. Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler was seen falling off a bridge in Bangladesh after being shot by a number of bullets. As he falls, a voiceover by Rudhraksh Jaiswal's character, Ovi Mahajan says, "Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it."

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth