Chris Martin Gives Shoutout To His 'Universe' Dakota Johnson During Coldplay's London Gig

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who has kept his relationship with Dakota Johnson well under wraps till now, recently surprised fans by showering adoration on his 'universe' during the band's London concert. The singer, who is reaping the success of the band's latest collaboration with South Korean boyband BTS, gave a shoutout to Johnson, who was one of the attendees at Coldplay's concert at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

Ahead of performing the latest single, Martin said, "This is about my universe, and she's here". In the clip shared by one of the concert's attendees, Dakota can be seen blushing after Martin's gesture and clasps her hands together. She also danced to the song as Chris Martin kicked off the performance. Chris continued to point at her while crooning the lyrics," You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first."

Chris' recent dedication came as a sweet surprise for many onlookers as the duo is otherwise extremely private about their relationship. They haven't spoken about it in front of the media and have always maintained secrecy while stepping out together in public. The duo first sparked dating rumours in 2017 after being spotted together at a sushi joint in Los Angeles. They have since been pictured on various occasions.

this is…. ADORABLE 🥺 chris martin sang Mu Universe and dedicated it to Dakota Johnson, my heart 🥲💗pic.twitter.com/GYEUuYcJHd — luvv⁷ ˚ ༘♡ (@mimiluvvbun) October 13, 2021

Many fans and celebrities, including Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow have shipped their relationship. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar last year, Paltrow stated that she "loves" Dakota. Adding that her compliment might seem weird since it is unconventional, she iterated her adoration for her. While speaking to Tatler in 2018, Johnson also stated that she's very happy about her and Chris' romance.

According to reports, the power couple recently jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain for a vacation. They also bought a mansion in Malibu earlier this year to spend time together when Martin is not touring. Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay's latest single has been breaking records and recently debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. BTS and Coldplay released the single, My Universe, on September 24, 2021, with BTS having this as the sixth song to top the list.

