Chris Noth Dropped From 'The Equalizer' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

As The Equalizer fame, Chris Noth was recently accused by three women of sexual assault, it was recently revealed by the makers of his show that the actor will not be filming the additional episodes. Universal Television and CBS issued a joint statement announcing the same amid the actor's denial of all the allegations.

According to People, Universal Television and CBS issued a joint statement revealing that Chris Noth will not be filming the additional episodes of The Equalizer after the news about his sexual assault allegations broke.

The joint statement read, "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately."

For those who are unaware, Chris Noth was accused by three women of sexual assault. Two women first stepped up and contacted The Hollywood Reporter urging them to publish their story that stated how they were raped by the actor. According to one of them, she was raped by Noth 17 years ago in Los Angeles at an apartment in West Hollywood while the other one revealed that she was assaulted at a New York-based apartment in 2015.

As the sensational sexual assault allegations surfaced on the internet, they created a massive buzz among the audience. Chris Noth then reacted to the claims made by the women and refuted the charges revealing that it was 'consensual.' He also opened up about it and expressed his bewilderment stating that he didn't know why these stories were coming out all of a sudden after so many years. He further stated that he knew for sure that he did not assault these women. the statement read-

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a statement. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

