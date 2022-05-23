Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Daughter; 'We Feel Beyond Blessed'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have become parents once again as the couple recently welcomed their second child together. The celebrity couple was blessed with a baby daughter on May 21 and recently shared the news with their fans. The couple is also parents to their one-year-old daughter Lyla.

Taking to their official Instagram handles, both Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the arrival of their second daughter. The couple revealed they were blessed with their baby girl on May 21 and named her Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Along with the announcement, the couple mentioned how they are elated to become parents again and wrote, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt ." "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," they added.

The couple's fans and friends showered them with their blessings and best wishes via the post's comment section. While many complimented them for picking a "beautiful" name for their daughter, others sent their love to the couple. Many also lauded Katherine for being an "amazing" mom.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's baby announcement

Both Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger did not make any official announcements about their second pregnancy. However, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star had often mentioned his wish to expand his family even further. He had shared how he wants many babies in several interviews. While the two did not make an official announcement, Katherine Schwarzenegger was also seen flaunting her cute baby bump in several Instagram posts in the past few months.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's love story

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reportedly met sometime in 2018 while visiting a church. The couple was then spotted going out on a date in Santa Barbara, California, soon after their first date. Pratt's mother was allegedly the cupid between the couple's love story as she set them up. Soon after their first meeting in 2018, the couple got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot in June, later that year. They welcomed their first daughter Lyla in August 2020. Pratt is also father to his nine-year-old son Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Image: Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger