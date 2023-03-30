Chris Pratt Heading To James Gunn's DCU After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3?

Actor Chris Pratt is starring in the James Gunn directorial, Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3. Meanwhile, Gunn confirmed that even though the upcoming movie will conclude the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, it might not be the last time he and Pratt collaborate. Pratt has confirmed that he will follow James Gunn to DCU if he ever calls him with a role.

In an interview, Pratt was asked if he is willing to take up a new superhero character in Gunn's DCU. The actor replied that he does not know about the DC character as yet but he is willing to let the fans tell him what he should take up. He also added that he does not have any official update yet about entering DCU.

Talking about Gunn, The Jurassic World actor revealed that he has not talked to the director in any capacity and has not been offered any role in the new DCU yet. He added that Gunn is one of his best friends and said, “I totally believe in him. And if he calls me, I am answering.”

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is the last movie in the superhero franchise. Along with Chris Pratt, the movie also stars Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. The movie completed shooting in 2022 and is scheduled to release on 5 May 2023.

James Gunn’s new DC Slate

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, announced a new slate of films in January 2023. The director unveiled his plans for several new projects from the studios in the coming years. The slate includes TV series, movies and animated projects in an inter-connected world. Most recently, Gunn shared that he will be writing and directing Superman: Legacy which is scheduled to release in July 2025.