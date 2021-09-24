Chris Pratt To Voice Mario In 'Super Mario' Movie, Netizens Call It 'strange': Here's Why

Nintendo took to major live streaming platforms on Thursday afternoon to give an update about their full-length animated feature film based on the Super Mario franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario during the live event announced the cast for the upcoming animated and revealed that Chris Pratt would be voicing the iconic Nintendo character, Mario. While Charlie Day will be voicing Mario's brother Luigi. As the announcement was made netizens quickly reacted and left a flurry of reactions on social media.

Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto came on stage to reveal details about the upcoming Mario movie and revealed the cast of the upcoming Super Mario animated movie. The ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Days as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. The movie is set to release in the theatres on December 21, 2022. Fans couldn't keep calm as the star cast of the much-anticipated movie was announced and left their reactions.

Fans of the video game franchise were divided over the casting of Pratt as Mario. One user stated that the original voice of Mario Charles Martinet should have been cast as the voice instead. While another user wrote that it was offensive to cast Pratt and wrote, "I'm fine with the Chris Pratt casting as Mario as long as it’s extremely offensive and Nintendo has to issue an apology to the Italian community for it."

im fine with the chris pratt casting as mario as long as it’s extremely offensive and nintendo has to issue an apology to the italian community for it — raandy (@randygdub) September 23, 2021

Man I’m not even watching the Nintendo Direct yet but lemme say: Fuck this casting celebrities as video game characters in their movies thing. Let Roger Craig Smith be Sonic, let Charles Martinet be Mario, no one wants to see them reinvent Mario to act like Chris Pratt. — Matt Shipman (@MattShipmanVO) September 23, 2021

Chris Pratt being the voice actor for Mario has to be the strangest thing I've ever heard in my entire life — Ted Nivison (@TedNivison) September 23, 2021

ive always kind of felt that you cant make mario the main character because he doesn't have any flaws or struggles. nintendo have tackled this writing dilemma by establishing the character flaw of being voiced by chris pratt — Rebecca Harding ✨ (@itsSupercar) September 23, 2021

Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but I think we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden. — Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) September 24, 2021

Chris Pratt himself reacted to joining the cast as the iconic character and said that that he's "working hard" at getting Mario's voice right because the role is a "dream come true" for him. However, he makes clear that "You’ll have to wait to hear the voice." Take a look at the video below.

More about Mario

Mario is a fictional character created by Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. He is the title character of the Mario video game franchise and the mascot of Japanese video game company Nintendo. Mario has appeared in over 200 video games since his creation. Mario is one of the most famous characters in the video game industry and an established pop culture icon. Mario's likeness has appeared in a variety of merchandise, such as clothing and collectible items, and people and places have been nicknamed after him. He has also inspired a considerable amount of unofficial media. With more than 600 million units sold worldwide, the overall Mario franchise is the bestselling video game franchise of all time.

