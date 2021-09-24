Last Updated:

Chris Pratt To Voice Mario In 'Super Mario' Movie, Netizens Call It 'strange': Here's Why

Netizens react as makers of 'Super Mario' animated movie reveal that MCU actor Chris Pratt will voice the iconic character of Mario. Read More.

Chris Pratt

Nintendo took to major live streaming platforms on Thursday afternoon to give an update about their full-length animated feature film based on the Super Mario franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario during the live event announced the cast for the upcoming animated and revealed that Chris Pratt would be voicing the iconic Nintendo character, Mario. While Charlie Day will be voicing Mario's brother Luigi. As the announcement was made netizens quickly reacted and left a flurry of reactions on social media.

Chris Pratt cast as Mario in Super Mario animated movie 

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto came on stage to reveal details about the upcoming Mario movie and revealed the cast of the upcoming Super Mario animated movie. The ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Days as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. The movie is set to release in the theatres on December 21, 2022. Fans couldn't keep calm as the star cast of the much-anticipated movie was announced and left their reactions. 

Fans of the video game franchise were divided over the casting of Pratt as Mario. One user stated that the original voice of Mario Charles Martinet should have been cast as the voice instead. While another user wrote that it was offensive to cast Pratt and wrote, "I'm fine with the Chris Pratt casting as Mario as long as it’s extremely offensive and Nintendo has to issue an apology to the Italian community for it." 

Take a look at some of the fan's reactions below.

Chris Pratt himself reacted to joining the cast as the iconic character and said that that he's "working hard" at getting Mario's voice right because the role is a "dream come true" for him. However, he makes clear that "You’ll have to wait to hear the voice." Take a look at the video below.

Mario is a fictional character created by Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. He is the title character of the Mario video game franchise and the mascot of Japanese video game company Nintendo. Mario has appeared in over 200 video games since his creation. Mario is one of the most famous characters in the video game industry and an established pop culture icon. Mario's likeness has appeared in a variety of merchandise, such as clothing and collectible items, and people and places have been nicknamed after him. He has also inspired a considerable amount of unofficial media. With more than 600 million units sold worldwide, the overall Mario franchise is the bestselling video game franchise of all time.

