Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Dubbed ‘worst Dinner Guests’ By Kris Jenner; Here's Why

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were recently seen at a dinner party hosted by Kris Jenner. The dinner party happened on December 18, 2019. During the party, Kris Jenner regarded the couple as the worst dinner guests. Kris whispered the line to her phone while she was capturing the moment. But there is more to it the statement than one can hear. Take a look here to know why Kris dubbed them to be the worst dinner guests.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend get caught showing PDA at Kris Jenner’s house

In a video shared by Kris Jenner, we can see Chrissy Teigen and John Legend making out in many areas of Kris’s house. At first, we can see John Legend rolling his pants down while Chrissy Teigen is lying in the bed. After this, we can see John getting in the bed and kissing Chrissy. Shortly after it the video transitions to the closet of Kris Jenner where the couple was seen rolling on the floor and knocking into bags and just barely missing the mirror. After this, Kris is seen asking both John and Chrissy what is happening. She was still capturing, but by the end of the video, we can see Chrissy and John sitting in Kris’s own bathtub and taking a break from all the thing they just did.

A short time ago, when John Legend won the title of the Sexiest Man Alive, his wife Chrissy also had a friendly interaction with Idris Elba. The star had taken to her Twitter and had challenged Elba to share a 1995 picture in response to John’s post. It was one of the most hilarious things thee couple has done in recent times.

