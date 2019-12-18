Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Relationship Timeline; From "hello" To "I Do"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood’s power couples. This power couple that met on the sets of a music video knows how to keep it real in life and on social media as well. The couple has been going strong since they started dating in 2007. So to celebrate the couple goals set by John and Chrissy, let us take a look at their relationship timeline right from the time they started dating to the point they said “I do”.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend relationship timeline

Sets of “Stereo”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met on the sets of the music video for Stereo. Teigen played the role John’s love interest in this video. Chrissy revealed in an interview with a media portal that after completing the shoot they went back to Legend’s hotel room, grabbed burgers, and hooked up. But the pair actually started dating a few months later before Legend was heading out on tour.

Broke up for a day

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spent some time over together over text and phone calls and then Teigen joined Legend on his tour. This happened during the early stages of their relationship. Chrissy Teigen in an interview with a magazine in 2014 revealed that due to stress of the tour, John was all bummed and stressed and he told Chrissy that he cannot be in a relationship. But this decision of Legend lasted for all of a day.

Also read | Best Of 2019: When Chrissy Teigen's Witty Posts Took The Internet By Storm

Lake Como Trip

The Lake Como trip is one special trip for this power couple. This trip that took place back in 2007 made Chrissy realise that she wants to spend the rest of her life with John Legend and also build a family with him. She even posted a picture and talked about the same.

The Proposal

John Legend proposed to Chrissy Teigen during a Maldives vacation in December 2011. But then, this proposal was a bumpy ride for John. He and Chrissy ended up having a major fight before they boarded the plane and John’s engagement ring was about to be revealed by a TSA agent at the airport, which might’ve ruined the surprise he had planned.

Also read | These Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Family Pictures Are Family Goals

All of Me

John Legend’s song All of Me was a turning point of his career. This song provided a spotlight to his career and also brought his relationship with fiancé, Chrissy Teigen, to the centre stage. John Legend dedicated this song to Chrissy Teigen and the world went "aww".

Dream wedding

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got married twice. The couple got married at an NYC courthouse before they flew down to Lake Como to exchange their vows once again. Surprisingly, supermodel Irina Shayk was an official witness at their New York wedding.

Also read | Chrissy Teigen In Awe Of Daughter Luna's Cuteness, Spams Twitter With Pics

Also read | John Legend 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title Impressed Chrissy Teigen But Not Their Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.