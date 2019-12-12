Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down A Popular YouTuber Who Comments On Taylor Swift's Age

Taylor Swift is an American songwriter and singer. She is popularly known for narrative songs about her personal life, which have received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift's discography runs through various music genres from country to pop to EDM. She made her musical debut back in 2006 and has spent over 13 years in the mainstream music industry. 2019 was a fruitful year for Taylor Swift as she made new music and also won some milestone awards.

However, there was one user, Stefan Molyneux, who is also a YouTuber, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Taylor Swift’s age and her ability to reproduce. The user posted a creepy tweet and trolled Taylor Swift. However, Chrissy Teigen, who has always been vocal about her opinions and thoughts, stood by the singer and defended her by replying to the user’s tweet. Chrissy Teigen shut this troll's tweet who wrote about how Taylor Swift turned 30 and her biological clock is ticking.

Here’s the Tweet:

I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 - she still looks so young!



It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone - 97% by the time she turns 40 - so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late!



She’d be a fun mom. :) — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) December 10, 2019

Here's how Chrissy Teigen defended Taylor Swift:

Here’s how Taylor Swift fans reacted to the tweet:

pic.twitter.com/zwycyFdgsT — Ben Shapiro inspires white supremacists 🥚🌹 (@dabrandolfski) December 10, 2019

Why is he concerned with Taylor Swift's eggs??? pic.twitter.com/o26kkfhaeH — Carlafer Clumsy Portmanteau (@carlamitchell97) December 10, 2019

People that think reproducing is the main point of life are far too primal for the current state of humanity. Grow up and evolve; life is more than just passing on your "good" genes — Sybris (@Sybris72) December 10, 2019

Nobody ever asks when men are gonna have kids when they aren’t married....???? — Rose 🌹 (@itsRoseFTW) December 11, 2019

