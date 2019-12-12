The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down A Popular YouTuber Who Comments On Taylor Swift's Age

Hollywood News

A Twitter handler who was bothered about Taylor Swift’s age and her ability to reproduce. Here's how Chrissy Teigen defended Taylor Swift. Read on to know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Taylor Swift is an American songwriter and singer. She is popularly known for narrative songs about her personal life, which have received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift's discography runs through various music genres from country to pop to EDM. She made her musical debut back in 2006 and has spent over 13 years in the mainstream music industry. 2019 was a fruitful year for Taylor Swift as she made new music and also won some milestone awards.

However, there was one user, Stefan Molyneux, who is also a YouTuber, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Taylor Swift’s age and her ability to reproduce. The user posted a creepy tweet and trolled Taylor Swift. However, Chrissy Teigen, who has always been vocal about her opinions and thoughts, stood by the singer and defended her by replying to the user’s tweet. Chrissy Teigen shut this troll's tweet who wrote about how Taylor Swift turned 30 and her biological clock is ticking.

Here’s the Tweet:

Here's how Chrissy Teigen defended Taylor Swift:

Chrissy Teigen

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Spills Secrets About Fights With John Legend, Celeb Gossips And More!

Here’s how Taylor Swift fans reacted to the tweet:

 

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Does Twitter AMA About How It's Like To Be Famous

 

ALSO READ| John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen Banters With Idris Elba On Twitter

 

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Honored At Baby2Baby Gala

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST