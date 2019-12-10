Chrissy Teigen Does Twitter AMA About How It's Like To Be Famous

American model Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Sunday, for a quick question and answer round with her fans. The social media activity which involved her 12.1 million Twitter followers was a huge hit with people asking all queries related to her and other celebrities. The Cravings: Hungry for more author tweeted, “Ask me, your favourite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity.”

I make reservations and don't give them the option to say no. "Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John legend, do you have any availability?" if you just say "hi can I make a reservation for 2?" they say no. gotta say it all at once https://t.co/31GsnRw3KJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What it's like to be famous

The questions included everything from free swag celebrities to her husband, John Legend. One of her followers asked her if she pays restaurants dollars to let her cut the line or do they it automatically, to which she replied, that she makes reservations and doesn’t give them the option to say no. She further elaborated her answer by including how the dialogue should go if she’s looking to nab a table at a restaurant that either doesn’t take reservations or presumably doesn’t have any tables available. “Hi, it’s Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John Legend, Do you have any availability?" she added. She also revealed that the only way to get the eatery, honour your request is to add your name. While this trick won’t work for non-famous people, fans were quite impressed with her tactic.

Way nicer than the head of a school district who pulled the, "Do you know who I am?!?" bit on a friend of mine new to CA. He always tries to get celebs in and out bc some are heading back to work. For the life of him he couldn't place the guy and that's bc he's a superintendent. — Meredith (@IrreverentGal) December 9, 2019

I’m totally stealing this play. — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) December 9, 2019

Chrissy Teigen was recently trolled when she shared a photograph of herself with her daughter Luna casually sitting on stairs. In the photo, Teigen was seen wearing a pink blazer, with her daughter adjusting it. Fans loved the sweet moment, however, trolls were quick to act. The trolls accused her of showing too much skin. Some even said she must show some decency while dressing up in front of a child.

Chrissy Teigen shut them down by commenting, that her daughter had been fed with it for several months and she doesn’t mind it. The model gave the trolls a fitting reply and shut them down for good. Many of her fans were quick to support her and said a mother is free to be herself in front of her kids. Currently, she is the co-host of Lip Sync Battle along with LL Cool J. She has been hosting the musical reality show since 2015.

